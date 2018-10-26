President Arif Alvi spends time with locals in Khyber Village

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi spent a day with local citizens of Khyber Village during his visit on Thursday.



The video of President meeting with locals was shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads as, “Excited faces all around as President of Pakistan takes out a moment to spend some time with citizens at Khyber Village!”

In the video President Arif Alvi could be seen being greeting by locals of the Khyber Village.

The other official twitter handle of PTI also shared the same video captioning it with these words,” President of Pakistan @ArifAlvi among citizens in khyber village .This is what Pakistan was lacking in since ages, when the leadership used to hide behind the towering castles. The President spends some quality time in Khyber village with his own people.”