FIFA set up task force over new tournament plans

KIGALI: FIFA have set up a task force to examine president Gianni Infantino’s plans for a new Club World Cup and Global Nations League, avoiding a damaging split with UEFA over the controversial proposals.

Infantino told a news conference that the task force would present its findings at a council meeting in Miami on March 14.

“On the topic that heated some of the media, we have taken a decision to create a task force at least,” said Infantino, who had intended to put his plans to a vote on Friday.

“We have taken a decision to establish a task force to bolster the consultation process, the prospects of a revamped FIFA Club World Cup and worldwide Nations League, to discuss and make concrete proposals,” Infantino said.

Infantino’s plans had been opposed by the World Leagues Forum and the European Leagues, representing the top club competitions internationally, who had urged the FIFA chief to step back from a quick vote.

European governing body UEFA had also been vocal in their criticism of the plans after details emerged in May, raising the prospect of a split in the global game.