Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan party it up at Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot

Two of Bollywood’s megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan unleashed a wave of merriment while lifting up the spirits of the audience as they recorded an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.



The Thugs of Hindostan stars reunited on the small screens to record the episode of the acclaimed game show and promote their upcoming film.

The 53-year-old PK actor later took to Twitter to express his delight over the shoot saying: “What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldn’t control myself.”

The megastar was seen looking dapper in a chequered red suit with Big B upholding his debonair image in a classic blue one.

The upcoming Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial in which the two will be seen together unbridling ultimate action, will be hitting theaters on November 8 2018.