Fri October 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

SC orders formation of team to ensure removal of encroachments in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered formation of a joint team to clear  the illegal encroachments in the metropolis.

While hearing a case against land mafia in Karachi, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed that a joint team be formed to combat the issue.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, heads of cantonment, Karachi Development Authority, Inspector General Sindh and Director General Rangers were summoned before the top judge at the SC’s Karachi registry.

During the hearing, Justice Mushir Alam suggested that the anti-encroachment drive should begin from Saddar, to which, the chief Justice unanimously agreed upon.

“Saddar should be the first area to be cleared to set an example.”

The CJP inquired the Karachi mayor if he will take action, where Akhtar lamented that he doesn’t have the power to take action.

Justice Nisar directed that a team be formed consisting of different departments.

During the hearing, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas raised: “In Karachi, there is parking mafia, transport mafia and others. I challenge the administration to clear out Saddar in a month’s time.”

In response, the CJP said that “When action is taken, you people sit on television and support them.” 

