Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: The amount of direct foreign investment in the services sector of Pakistan raised to one point three billion dollars during last year.
According to the Asian Economics Anti-Corruption Report of Asian Development Bank, Pakistan is currently the 10th biggest country in Asia in terms of direct foreign investment, Radio Pakistan reported.
