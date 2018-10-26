Fri October 26, 2018
Business

APP
October 26, 2018

Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: The amount of direct foreign investment in the services sector of Pakistan raised to one point three billion dollars during last year.

According to the Asian Economics Anti-Corruption Report of Asian Development Bank, Pakistan is currently the 10th biggest country in Asia in terms of direct foreign investment, Radio Pakistan reported.

