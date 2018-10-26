Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

World

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Irish singer Sinead O'Connopr embraces Islam

Famed Irish singer Sinead O'Connopr has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada, according to CNN on Friday.

"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim," the 51-year old  said  on Twitter.

 "This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant," said she. 

 Her decision to embrace Islam has been welcomed by fellow Muslims online, the CNN reported.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

How World War I shaped the 20th century and beyond

How World War I shaped the 20th century and beyond
India’s famous vehicle Maruti Suzuki Omni to be discontinued

India’s famous vehicle Maruti Suzuki Omni to be discontinued
Strong 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece

Strong 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece
Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 26, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 26, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'

Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?