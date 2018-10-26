Irish singer Sinead O'Connopr embraces Islam

Famed Irish singer Sinead O'Connopr has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada, according to CNN on Friday.

"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim," the 51-year old said on Twitter.

"This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant," said she.

Her decision to embrace Islam has been welcomed by fellow Muslims online, the CNN reported.





