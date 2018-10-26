Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif's lawyers on Friday asked Accountability Court to take notice of Information Minister's statement in which he claimed that the former prime minister would be convicted in the Flagship Reference.

Zubair Khalid Advocate told Judge Arshad Malik to take notice of the matter as the minister's statement would damage the credibility of the court.

The judge asked whether the minister generally speaking or he was talking about the court. He said during a murder trial suspects were of the view that the court would acquit them, but he said regardless of what the suspects say, the case would be decided by the court.

He directed the lawyers of former prime minister to file an application on the matter so that the court could review it.

Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris asked the court to seek transcript of the minister's statement.

Fawad Chaudhry while talking on Hamid Mir's Capital Talk show claimed that Nawaz Sharif would once again go to jail .