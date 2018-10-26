Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Google said Thursday it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 "senior" executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.
The US tech giant issued the statement from chief executive Sundar Pichai in response to a New York Times report that one senior Google employee, Android creator Andy Rubin, received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of misconduct.
SAN FRANCISCO: Google said Thursday it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 "senior" executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.
The US tech giant issued the statement from chief executive Sundar Pichai in response to a New York Times report that one senior Google employee, Android creator Andy Rubin, received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of misconduct.
Comments