Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

SAN FRANCISCO: Google said Thursday it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 "senior" executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.

The US tech giant issued the statement from chief executive Sundar Pichai in response to a New York Times report that one senior Google employee, Android creator Andy Rubin, received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of misconduct.