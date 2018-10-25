Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to biggest T20 win over Australia

Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to biggest T20 win over Australia

World

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian troops martyr six more youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district, today.

Earlier in the morning, Indian troops had martyred two youth in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in a joint operation by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force, reaching the death toll to six, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The killing sparked massive protests in the area.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed, today, to protest against the extrajudicial killing of PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, and Asif Ahmed Gojri, by Indian troops.

The troops killed Dr Sabzar and Asif by detonating a house in Nawgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Son of Jamal Khashoggi leaves Saudi Arabia

Son of Jamal Khashoggi leaves Saudi Arabia
After uproar, Finland to increase sentences for child rape

After uproar, Finland to increase sentences for child rape
Topshop billionaire named in ´Brit #MeToo´ scandal

Topshop billionaire named in ´Brit #MeToo´ scandal
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?