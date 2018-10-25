Indian troops martyr six more youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district, today.



Earlier in the morning, Indian troops had martyred two youth in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in a joint operation by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force, reaching the death toll to six, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The killing sparked massive protests in the area.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed, today, to protest against the extrajudicial killing of PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, and Asif Ahmed Gojri, by Indian troops.

The troops killed Dr Sabzar and Asif by detonating a house in Nawgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday.