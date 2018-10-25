Najam Sethi proud of Sana Mir, boys in green

KARACHI: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi has congratulated Pakistan’s team for winning the first Twenty20 match against Australia yesterday.

He stated this on his twitter handle, “Proud of our boys in green too. They have true grit.”

Sethi’s tweet came a day after Pakistan thrashed Australia by 66 runs at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium to lead the 3-match series 1-0.

He acknowledged the huge achievement by former captain of Pakistan’s women cricket team, Sana Mir, who became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to rise to the top of ICC rankings.

The former PCB chairman complimented the cricketer on her decision of leaving captaincy. “Proud of Sana Mir! She gave up Captaincy to focus on her game,” he tweeted.