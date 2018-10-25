Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 25, 2018

PM Khan for comprehensive roadmap to address water woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked National Water Council to adopt an integrated approach for conservation, storage, management and efficient utilization of available water resources.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the National Water Council (NWC) held here at PM Office.

Pointing out that no significant attention was paid to water-related issues in past, he underscored the need for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap, in consultation with provinces and other stakeholders, for the implementation of National Water Policy (NWP).

He highlighted the issue of water scarcity to meet the growing demands of increasing population of the country. He observed that the NWC would serve as an effective platform to discuss and develop consensus among the stakeholders on all issues pertaining to water resource management.

Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmad Khawaja briefed the meeting, in detail, about the contours of NWP and the strategic priorities set in the policy.

He also apprised the meeting about the existing water availability and the planned future investments especially towards enhancement of the storage capacity.

The Secretary Water Resources also presented various proposals regarding the implementation of National Water Policy.

WAPDA chairman briefed the meeting about the progress on various projects of water storage and power generation.

The prime minister directed that the proposals should be analyzed by the steering committee under the minister for water resources. The steering committee would submit its recommendations in two weeks’ time.

