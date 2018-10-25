NACTA, HEC ink MoU to combat extremism through joint research

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Higher Education Commission on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual partnership to establish a sustained and effective collaboration in combating extremism and terrorism in the country through joint research and collaboration as well as consolidating existing research work in the areas of counter extremism and counter terrorism.



The MoU was signed by Khaliq Dad Lak, National Coordinator of NACTA and Lt. General (Rtd. ) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director of HEC during an event at HEC Head office, said a press release.

This will help in promoting research culture in public sector as well as improving policy making process.

Another main objective of the MoU was to enhance awareness / prevention against extremist ideologies and mindset and to provide education on the topics of counter extremism and counter terrorism through participatory approach of the HEC and to increase awareness programs through the support of HEC.

The NACTA will provide the basic themes and sub-topics and HEC will undertake the research though its affiliated universities.

Both will take measures to consolidate research work in the areas of counter extremism and terrorism.

Both the organizations with mutual collaboration and support, will undertake awareness programs and activities for the students in the areas of counter extremism, de-radicalization and counter terrorism through seminars, workshops, essay competition, debates, sports events, dramas, cultural activities and social media etc.

The FM radio channels of the universities will also be utilized for the purpose.

Teachers’ Sensitization: Both the Parties with mutual cooperation will undertake workshops, seminars, discussions and other sensitization for teachers.

They will take steps to review the existing curriculum and make recommendations for its improvement to counter extremism, hate material, radicalization and terrorism.

Both HEC and NACTA will find ways and means to bring madrassah and university students closer for fight against extremism and terrorism.

Academic, sports and extra-curricular activities will be chalked out for the purpose.