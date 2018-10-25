Hot air balloon festival held in China

An annual hot air balloon festival was held at Enshi Grand Canyon, a beautiful valley of mountains in Hubei province of China from 21-23 Oct.

As many as 15 hot air balloons were part of this festival and tourists were also offered rides in these colorful balloons to view the spectacular valley.

Many people from all around the world came to attend this event along with locals and enjoyed the sky full of lively colors and land full of culture.