Afghan Ambassador's suitcase goes missing on PIA flight

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal has claimed that his suitcase has gone missing on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Islamabad-Kabul flight.
Dr Omar Zakhilwal took to Twitter saying, "Second time in a row in a week my suitcase goes missing on Islamabad-Kabul PIA flight and then ends up in UK - could it be just coincidental mismanagement?"
"I find it very annoying to say the least!," he added.
Comments