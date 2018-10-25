Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Entertainment

REUTERS
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

LONDON: When television actor Rami Malek took on the role of colourful rock star Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody, he found the biggest challenge was capturing the Queen lead singer’s commanding presence on stage.

Malek, the Emmy-winning star of TV drama Mr. Robot, portrays Mercury from his early days with Queen in the 1970s, through its rise to worldwide fame with anthems such as "We Will Rock You,” to a rousing performance at the Live Aid benefit concert in July 1985 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Mercury was known for an electric stage persona that connected with audiences.

“Every time Freddie was on stage, and in his normal civilian life, he just did everything spontaneously,” Malek said on Tuesday at the film’s world premiere in London. “Trying to capture spontaneity is quite an arduous task.”

Malek worked with a movement coach to convey Mercury’s strutting stage presence and also contributed to the soundtrack.

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, alongside actors Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, and Gwilym Lee, attend the switch-on ceremony of a light installation — in celebration of the film "Bohemian Rhapsody" — in London, Britain, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Filmmakers used a combination of Mercury’s real voice, Malek’s voice, and another singer against the band’s original recordings to showcase the band’s vast catalogue of hits.

The film also documents Mercury’s personal battles, including his struggle with his sexuality and drug and alcohol use. Mercury was one of the first British celebrities to die from AIDS, at age 45, in 1991.

Surviving Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor endorsed the film. Both praised Malek’s performance as well as the actors who played them on screen and who showcased how the band collaborated on its groundbreaking sound.

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, alongside actors Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, and Gwilym Lee, attend the switch-on ceremony of a light installation — in celebration of the film "Bohemian Rhapsody" — in London, Britain, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“We found a perfect Freddie with Rami Malek. He’s sensational,” Taylor told reporters. “We are very happy. We think it’s a good film. I hope it brings joy to a lot of people.”

Malek’s performance has made him a top contender in Hollywood’s annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on February 24.

Variety said the 37-year-old Egyptian-born American actor “takes on the role of Freddie Mercury as if born to it”, while The Hollywood Reporter said that “taking on a daunting task, he more than delivers”.

Bohemian Rhapsody begins it global roll-out on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

The one where David Schwimmer had a solid alibi

The one where David Schwimmer had a solid alibi
Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?