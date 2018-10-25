Thu October 25, 2018
Sci-Tech

AFP
October 25, 2018

Twitter tops earnings estimates, lifting shares

Washington: Twitter reported Thursday stronger-than-expected profits and revenues in the third quarter, igniting a strong rally in shares of the key social network.

The San Francisco group delivered a $789 million profit, including one-time gains, compared to a net loss of $21 million in the previous year, as revenues grew 29 percent to $758 million.

Twitter shares rallied 13.6 percent in premarket trade following the results, as the markets overlooked a dip in the number of users of the short-messaging service.

Average monthly active users totaled 326 million, down from 335 million in the previous quarter. The company said the drop came from efforts to weed out fake and inauthentic accounts. The recently enacted privacy rules in the European Union also had an effect.

The record profit included one-time gains from tax and asset valuation adjustments. Excluding those items, profits amounted to $163 million.

Twitter said the drop in its user count was a direct result of efforts to improve the "health" of its platform by removing fake and abusive accounts.

"We´re achieving meaningful progress in our efforts to make Twitter a healthier and valuable everyday service," said chief executive Jack Dorsey.

"We´re doing a better job detecting and removing spammy and suspicious accounts at sign-up... This quarter´s strong results prove we can prioritize the long-term health of Twitter while growing the number of people who participate in public conversation."

Twitter has managed to swing into profit over the past few quarters after years of losses, but it has struggled to grow its user base beyond a core of celebrities, journalists and political figures.

But it has sought to expand its appeal with new services including live video.

Twitter claims its estimate of daily users, which it says reflects engagement, was up nine percent in the past quarter but offers no specific numbers.

Advertising, which makes up the bulk of Twitter revenues, grew 29 percent over the past year to $650 million, according to the earnings report.

Twitter said it had 67 monthly active users in the US in the quarter, and 259 million internationally.

Despite its unique offering of near real-time information, Twitter has lagged behind other social networks such as Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram.

According to the research firm eMarketer, Twitter´s share of worldwide social network users is expected to drop slightly from 10 percent in 2018 to nine percent in 2022.

In 2018, Twitter will take a 1.8 percent share of display ad revenue worldwide.

