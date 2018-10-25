Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Oil spill reported near Karachi's Mubarak Village

KARACHI: Oil has spilled into the Arabian sea near Mubarak Village, causing environmental hazards in the area.

Moazzam Khan, a technical advisor to the WWF Pakistan, told Geo that the oil might be leaking from a nearby refinery.

WWF teams are inspecting the site of the oil spill.

According to reports, a large sea area, including rocks, is affected by the oil.

Moazzam expressed the concern that oil spill can endanger marine life.

“We have been unable to go for fishing because of the oil spill,” a fisherman told the channel.

Authorities have been informed of the oil leak but they are yet to visit the site.

