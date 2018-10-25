Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman PTV and anchorperson Shahid Masood managed to flee after a local court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in state TV corruption case.



Special Judge central Islamabad, Kamran Bisharat, pronounced the judgment and dismissed the pre-arrest bail of anchorperson Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had raised objections over the pre-arrest bail of Shahid Masood.

Shortly before the verdict, Shahid Masood managed to escape from the court.

Later, FIA team failed to arrest the anchorperson and were conducting raids for his custody.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari had appointed Shahid Masood as chairman PTV in PPP tenure and the TV anchor is accused of Rs33 million embezzlement.