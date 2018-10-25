Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit details of Pakistani nationals owning undeclared foreign property abroad.

The apex court bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, has asked FIA officials to identity individuals who own property abroad without declaring it in Pakistan or paying tax on it as per the local laws.

The court ordered the FIA to submit these names by the next hearing of the case on November 1, 2018.

According to Geo, the FIA submitted its initial report, telling the apex court that 35 political personalities and their associates own properties in Dubai.

"The FIA has initiated investigations against 3,570 Pakistanis who own properties worth Rs1,015 billion in Dubai," the report added.

It was further stated in the report that nine benamidaars have been identified as well as 150 "extremely rich individuals who own properties worth Rs30 billion".

"Investigation was halted against 386 persons who benefitted from the amnesty scheme. Those who owned 374 properties in Dubai benefitted from Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018," it added.

