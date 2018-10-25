Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Manushi Chillar trolled for wearing inappropriate dress to airport

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar has mastered the art at slaying every look she sports; however even the biggest of pros falter sometimes.

The ravishing beauty was recently spotted wearing a mauve, thigh-high slit gown to airport for which she fell prey to immense trolling from netizens who criticized her sartorial choice.

Airport apparels are supposed to be light, comfortable and breezy, they thought. Whereas Manushi’s shiny mauve gown was a huge fashion blunder that trolls were quick to pick out on.

Here are some of the comments that people made about her dress:

Although her gown was immaculate, it was inappropriate to wear to the airport. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

'3 Bahadur' comes back with a third installment

'3 Bahadur' comes back with a third installment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Load More load more

Spotlight

Mission Parwaaz update: Fakhr-e-Alam received with warmth from Pakistanis in Australia

Mission Parwaaz update: Fakhr-e-Alam received with warmth from Pakistanis in Australia
Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?