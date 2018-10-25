Manushi Chillar trolled for wearing inappropriate dress to airport

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar has mastered the art at slaying every look she sports; however even the biggest of pros falter sometimes.

The ravishing beauty was recently spotted wearing a mauve, thigh-high slit gown to airport for which she fell prey to immense trolling from netizens who criticized her sartorial choice.

Airport apparels are supposed to be light, comfortable and breezy, they thought. Whereas Manushi’s shiny mauve gown was a huge fashion blunder that trolls were quick to pick out on.

Here are some of the comments that people made about her dress:

Although her gown was immaculate, it was inappropriate to wear to the airport.