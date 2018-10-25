Mission Parwaaz update: Fakhr-e-Alam received with warmth from Pakistanis in Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed singer, songwriter Fakhr-e-Alam had embarked on a distinct journey of circumnavigating the globe becoming the first Pakistani to do so.
The 46-year-old singer arrived in Darwin, Australia on Wednesday and received an immensely warm welcome as a surprise by Pakistanis, who he called ‘people from back home’.
Sharing the endearing memory with his followers on Twitter, Fakhr-e-Alam posted a video of a group showing a group of Pakistanis who were seen gathered around and cheering Fakhr for his journey with Pakistani flag in the background.
“I had a surprise waiting here at the hotel and I’m so happy and so proud because Pakistanis do their country proud wherever they go and I feel joy whenever I come across them,” the singer said jubilantly.
One of the men in the group also sang a national song dedicated to fellow Pakistanis.
“Pakistan Zindabad,” chanted the crowd along with Fakhr-e-Alam.
Fakhr-e-Alam is on to make history by soaring through the skies as he had embarks on a world trip calling it Mission Parwaaz.
