Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Mission Parwaaz update: Fakhr-e-Alam received with warmth from Pakistanis in Australia

Famed singer, songwriter Fakhr-e-Alam had embarked on a distinct journey of circumnavigating the globe becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

The 46-year-old singer arrived in Darwin, Australia on Wednesday and received an immensely warm welcome as a surprise by Pakistanis, who he called ‘people from back home’.

Sharing the endearing memory with his followers on Twitter, Fakhr-e-Alam posted a video of a group showing a group of Pakistanis who were seen gathered around and cheering Fakhr for his journey with Pakistani flag in the background.

“I had a surprise waiting here at the hotel and I’m so happy and so proud because Pakistanis do their country proud wherever they go and I feel joy whenever I come across them,” the singer said jubilantly.

One of the men in the group also sang a national song dedicated to fellow Pakistanis.

“Pakistan Zindabad,” chanted the crowd along with Fakhr-e-Alam.  

 Fakhr-e-Alam is on to make history by soaring through the skies as he had embarks on a world trip calling it Mission Parwaaz.

