35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has submitted to the Supreme Court an interim report into the properties politicians and some people associated with them own abroad, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, 35 such people have been identified as the owners of the properties in Dubai. In the report, as many as 150 people are shown as the owners of properties worth 30 billion rupees.

Geo News reported that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar chaired a bench to hear the case related to foreign bank accounts of Pakistanis. FIA Director General Bashir Memon and Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue also appeared before the court.

The chief justice said according to Bashir Memon properties worth 1000 billion have been identified and questioned who is responsible for bringing them back.

The CJ asked about the 20 people who should be summoned to explain how these assets were acquired. He said the court also seeks information regarding properties in London, Dubai and other countries.

The DG FIA told the court that 150 people have admitted having properties in foreign destinations. The Attorney General told the court that number of people having properties abroad stands at 894.

The Chief Justice asked the AG to get rid of flaws if any in the law dealing with such issues.

INTERIM REPORT

The FIA launched investigation against 3570 Pakistanis who are said to have amassed properties worth 1015 billion rupees in UAE.

150 rich individuals were identified as the owners of properties worth 30 billion rupees.

According to the report, investigation against 386 people who benefited from the Tax Amnesty scheme have been stopped.

The report said 374 people in Dubai benefited from the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018.

The FIA report further revealed that 150 people admitted that they hid their properties in their tax returns. As many as 674 people submitted affidavits to the FIA, 900 Pakistan are the owners of illegal properties in Dubai, 44 people who benefited from the amnesty scheme are facing NAB cases, 200 people showed their properties in their affidavits but they didn't benefit from the amnesty scheme, 2500 people sought amnesty in June in the current years under the condition which FBR didn't approve of.