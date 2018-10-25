Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he bumped into Robert De Niro

Famed Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York to seek medical treatment. While the actor often meets his friends from Bollywood during his visit in the States, it was on Thursday that he and son Ranbir bumped into globally-renowned Academy Award winning actor Robert De Niro.

Upon meeting, overwhelmed by the star’s simplicity, Kapoor tweeted, “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob!”

Rishi Kapoor who went on a brief sabbatical from appearing in films was joined by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the US while he sought treatment.

He was earlier spotted with Sonali Bendre, who is also in the US undergoing treatment against metastatic cancer, as well as Anupam Kher.