Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Nawaz evades question on Imran's NRO comments

ISLAMABAD: Since he was freed from Adiala jail, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is avoiding media interaction and referring all the queries towards PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Today too, he evaded questions regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's televised speech in which he had stated that the opposition parties will not get any relief from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government which came into power on anti-corruption agenda.

I do not watch TV and did not listen to Imran Khan's speech last night, Nawaz told reporters at the Accountability Court.

Castigating the opposition’s major parties -- PML-N and PPP -- Imran Khan said that NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) will not be given to anyone as both the parties are employing pressure tactics through maligning his administration, but they couldn’t browbeat him in any manner.

Imran Khan was maintaining his belligerent tone and tenor towards his political opponents and warned that he wouldn’t spare any corrupt come what may. The premier reminded that the opposition parties that are accusing his government of incompetence are doing so because they fear their corruption will be unearthed when an audit will be carried out. “They just want an NRO from us,” he said.

During the address, which was visibly edited, Imran Khan said: "I want to give them a message: ‘open your ears and hear this: you can come out on the streets. We will give you containers and give you food during your stay on it. You mayalso create rumpus in the Parliament but no one will get an NRO."

He said no corrupt will be spared, as he had promised to the nation in his election campaign. "No corrupt man will be let off the hook," Imran Khan said, and warned: "They will all end up in jail."

