October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Newly-born baby girl kidnapped from Jinnah hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: A newborn baby girl was abducted from Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, police said on Thursday.

Born to Nadeem and his wife, the newborn was kidnapped at 9 pm on Wednesday after being born at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital at 2 p.m. the same day.

The baby was kidnapped from the hospital room in which her mother and grandmother were present when an unidentified, veiled woman took her saying she’s going to administer a vaccination. However, never  returned, the police added. 

A rickshaw driver was detained by the police after identifying him through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras. The police had found that the rickshaw driver had dropped off the woman at Daroghawala area and returned to Jinnah Hospital.

The driver also works as a guard at the hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital has made a three-member team to probe the matter.

