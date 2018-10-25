Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is reportedly returning to India from his long hiatus in the UK that he was on during treatment for cancer.

The actor’s spokesperson, neither confirming nor denying rumours that Irrfan will be working in Hindi Medium 2 said that the Piku star could be home after Diwali.

“The story floating about Irrfan starting Hindi Medium 2 shoot in December are all based on speculations. However there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali,” the spokesperson said.

The famed actor had shared with his fans, friends and family that he is diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March following which he had to pull out of the promotions of his film Karwaan and from appearing in the Amazon series Gormint.

Irrfan, who keeps his fans updated on his health via social media, in a post uploaded in August shared, “I’ve seen life from a completely different angle. You sit down and you see the other side and that’s fascinating. I’m engaged on a journey.”

