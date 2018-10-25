Thu October 25, 2018
Pipe bombs: Melania Trump denounces 'cowardly attacks'

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump on Wednesday denounced as "cowardly attacks" a series of pipe bombs sent to Barack Obama, other top Democrats and CNN - all hate figures for backers of US President Donald Trump.

"We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks and I strongly condemn all who choose violence," the first lady said as she opened a meeting at the White House dedicated to the opioid crisis.

