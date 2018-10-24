Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Promotional campaigns for new Bollywood movie ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ are being put up by Pakistani cinema owners. The movie will be released on 8th November. It is expected that this film will do better than ‘Sanju’ at box office.

The cast of ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ includes huge stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is working with Aamir Khan for the second time after Dangal. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The movie ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ is based on the novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ by Philip Meadows Taylors. Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the lead role of ‘Khuda Baksh Azaad’, the commander of ‘thugs’. The story revolves around the character of Ameer Ali and his gang of thugs whose criminal activities pose threats to British Rule.

The song ‘Vashmalle’ has become very popular after its release as it includes some Balochi lyrics.

Having two famous and talented stars, the film is expected to be another big blockbuster and break the record of ‘Sanju’.