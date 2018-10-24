Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Promotional campaigns for new Bollywood movie ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ are being put up by Pakistani cinema owners. The movie will be released on 8th November. It is expected that this film will do better than ‘Sanju’ at box office.

The cast of ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ includes huge stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is working with Aamir Khan for the second time after Dangal. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The movie ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ is based on the novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ by Philip Meadows Taylors. Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the lead role of ‘Khuda Baksh Azaad’, the commander of ‘thugs’. The story revolves around the character of Ameer Ali and his gang of thugs whose criminal activities pose threats to British Rule.

The song ‘Vashmalle’ has become very popular after its release as it includes some Balochi lyrics.

Having two famous and talented stars, the film is expected to be another big blockbuster and break the record of ‘Sanju’.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shahida Mini appreciates new talent in singing

Shahida Mini appreciates new talent in singing
Ali Zafar recites his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’

Ali Zafar recites his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’
Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

New Teaser for comedy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ released

New Teaser for comedy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ released
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?