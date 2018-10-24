Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Opener Imrul Kayes struck 90 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday

Imrul and fellow opener Liton Das, who also made 83 runs, shared 148 runs in the opening stand as Bangladesh cruised to 250-3 after restricting Zimbabwe to 246-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 for Zimbabwe, who have now lost 12 consecutive ODIs to Bangladesh.

The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28 runs.

Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made 3-45 to set up the win for the home.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Hope´s heroics help West Indies tie second India ODI

Hope´s heroics help West Indies tie second India ODI
PCB issues NOCs to players for participation in T10 League

PCB issues NOCs to players for participation in T10 League
Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 246-7 in second ODI

Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 246-7 in second ODI
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?