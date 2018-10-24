Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Opener Imrul Kayes struck 90 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday
Imrul and fellow opener Liton Das, who also made 83 runs, shared 148 runs in the opening stand as Bangladesh cruised to 250-3 after restricting Zimbabwe to 246-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 for Zimbabwe, who have now lost 12 consecutive ODIs to Bangladesh.
The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28 runs.
Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made 3-45 to set up the win for the home.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.
