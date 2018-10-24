Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 24, 2018

Imran Khan reviews progress to convert PM House into university

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on conversion of PM House into a university.

The meeting decided that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman would head a committee tasked with the operational affairs and design of the university.

It also approved constitution of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university and selection of its vice chancellor. The minister concerned for education would head the search committee for the selection of vice chancellor.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education, Professional Training and National History and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, HEC Chairman Tariq Banori and other officials of the HEC, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The meeting approved establishment of Institute of Advance Studies (IAS) in the first phase which would formally kick off educational activities in the designated place.

It was decided to hold a conference titled “Emerging challenges for Pakistan and the Region” in the new educational institute during the month of December.

