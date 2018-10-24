Ali Zafar recites his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’

KARACHI: Popular singer, actor and song writer Ali Zafar has posted a video on Twitter, which shows him reciting his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’.

The singer posted this video with a caption of ‘Ali Zafar's Poetry & Recitation: Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’.

He sang the beautiful poem in style which is likely to impress his fans.

The message of the poem is about giving attention to the surroundings and raising your voice against something wrong.















