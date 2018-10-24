Wed October 24, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

PCB issues NOCs to players for participation in T10 League

Lahore October 24: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to issue NOCs to some of its players for the T-10 League scheduled to take place in November/December 2018.

The decision has been made after due diligence was carried out by the PCB in which the Board procured and processed detailed information from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Emirates Cricket Board.

Furthermore, PCB’s own Anti-Corruption Unit has also carried out a thorough review. It has also been observed that the ICC has given approval for member boards to issue NOCs to their players to take part in the league if they wish so.

As a consequence of this review, the PCB has decided to allow its players to take part in the upcoming T-10 League in UAE. Like the first edition PCB will send its own Integrity Officers to monitor the league. Pakistan players will now have to approach PCB to seek NOCs. Each request for NOC will be assessed on a case to case basis.

