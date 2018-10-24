Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 24, 2018

Ministry seeks succession certificates from heirs of deceased hujjaj

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought relevant documents from heirs of 120 Hujjaj, who died during Hajj 2018, so that they could be paid compensation under Hajj Mohafiz Scheme.

An official of the Ministry Wednesday told APP that the heirs, family members of deceased hujjaj has been asked to submit succession certificate and other relevant documents to ministry for paying Rs500,000 compensation amount to heirs of deceased.

According to Hajj Mohafiz Scheme, a total of Rs 500,000 each compensation is paid to the heirs of each pilgrim of Government Hajj Scheme in case of death and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of a limb during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to Hajj Policy 2018, Rs 250,000 each will be paid to Haji on permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 300,000 in case of emergency evacuation of pilgrim from Saudi Arabia due to illness.

As per Hajj Policy, each Haji/member of Welfare Staff was required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 into the scheme to compensate Hujjaj/welfare staff against the losses during Hajj.

