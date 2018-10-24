Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 246-7 in second ODI

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 as Zimbabwe made 246-7 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first in a must-win contest, Zimbabwe lost skipper Hamilton Masakadza (14) but Taylor, with two useful knocks from Sean Williams (47) and Sikandar Raza (49), guided the visitors to a competitive score.

Taylor, who was reprieved on 42 by TV umpire after being given leg-before initially, struck nine fours and a six in his 73-ball innings.

Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin claimed highest 3-45 for Bangladesh.

The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28-runs.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.