Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 246-7 in second ODI

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 as Zimbabwe made 246-7 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first in a must-win contest, Zimbabwe lost skipper Hamilton Masakadza (14) but Taylor, with two useful knocks from Sean Williams (47) and Sikandar Raza (49), guided the visitors to a competitive score.

Taylor, who was reprieved on 42 by TV umpire after being given leg-before initially, struck nine fours and a six in his 73-ball innings.

Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin claimed highest 3-45 for Bangladesh.

The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28-runs.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Live Cricket Score

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Live Cricket Score
Load More load more

Spotlight

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely