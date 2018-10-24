Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 246-7 in second ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 as Zimbabwe made 246-7 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Asked to bat first in a must-win contest, Zimbabwe lost skipper Hamilton Masakadza (14) but Taylor, with two useful knocks from Sean Williams (47) and Sikandar Raza (49), guided the visitors to a competitive score.
Taylor, who was reprieved on 42 by TV umpire after being given leg-before initially, struck nine fours and a six in his 73-ball innings.
Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin claimed highest 3-45 for Bangladesh.
The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28-runs.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 as Zimbabwe made 246-7 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Asked to bat first in a must-win contest, Zimbabwe lost skipper Hamilton Masakadza (14) but Taylor, with two useful knocks from Sean Williams (47) and Sikandar Raza (49), guided the visitors to a competitive score.
Taylor, who was reprieved on 42 by TV umpire after being given leg-before initially, struck nine fours and a six in his 73-ball innings.
Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin claimed highest 3-45 for Bangladesh.
The home side won Sunday´s opening match of the series by 28-runs.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.
Comments