Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Polio eradication was inevitable to attain healthier, brighter Pakistan: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said eradication of polio from Pakistan is inevitable for attaining a status of a healthier society and for brighter Pakistan.

On the occasion of World Polio Day, he has, in his message, said that it is imperative to ensure a Polio-free Pakistan for the generations to come.

He expressed his fervent satisfaction on a consensus on eradication of the virus from Pakistan. He said that he is hopeful that Polio would soon be eradicated from the surface in Pakistan.

Bilawal said that polio eradication was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, which would one day come true.

The PPP chairman felicitated and saluted those polio volunteers who laid their lives in this noble cause in corners of the country and said that they are the real; heroes of the nation, who deserve due applause.

