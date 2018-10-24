Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

World

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bomb found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's home in New York City suburb: report

NEW YORK: A bomb was found at the home of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton in a New York City suburb, US media reported on Wednesday.

The explosive device was found in mail sent to the Clintons, the New York Times reported.

The paper while quoting an official said the device was similar to the one found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday.

The FBI was on Tuesday investigating the explosive device found in the mailbox at the New York home of US billionaire and liberal donor George Soros, a target of right-wing groups, officials confirmed.

An employee of the residence in Bedford, north of Manhattan, found the suspicious package in the mailbox on Monday afternoon, opened it and found what appeared to be an explosive device, Bedford police said.

"The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police," the local police department said in a statement.

Soros was not at home at the time and bomb squad technicians defused the device, said police in Bedford, a wealthy enclave that is home to a string of the rich and famous within easy commute of Manhattan.

An "extensive investigation" has been opened and the case has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI, police said.

"We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford," the FBI´s New York field office said on Twitter. "There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

Born to a Jewish family in Hungary, the 88-year-old hedge fund tycoon has an estimated net worth of $8.3 billion, making him one of the world´s richest men, according to Forbes magazine.

In 1992, the Wall Street trader became known as "the man who broke the bank of England" when his aggressive speculation against sterling sent it crashing out of the European exchange mechanism.

He has given away billions to his Open Society Foundations, which promote freedom of expression, justice and equality, and which counter discrimination, focusing in part on Central and Eastern Europe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Meghan takes spotlight amid royal fever in Fiji

Meghan takes spotlight amid royal fever in Fiji
Who got the perfect selfie with the Saudi prince at the investment forum?

Who got the perfect selfie with the Saudi prince at the investment forum?
Third PhD scholar martyred in IOK in six months

Third PhD scholar martyred in IOK in six months
India to strengthen laws to prevent workplace sexual harassment

India to strengthen laws to prevent workplace sexual harassment
Load More load more

Spotlight

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely