Wed October 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Who got the perfect selfie with the Saudi prince at the investment forum?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh. 

A tussle over getting the perfect selfie with Saudi crown prince was one highlight of the occasion Mohammed Bin Salman himself may not have expected.

Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman struggled to escape a room full of attendees at his own investment forum as he was papped by the crowd on Tuesday.

In the footage, the guests at the forum including prominent Saudi and foreign investors, bankers and entrepreneurs, flogged the prince’s personal space as they flashed their phones at him and almost wrestled for the best spot to capture his picture.

Saudi Arabia´s crown prince was expected to address an investment forum on Wednesday that has been overshadowed by the outcry over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a day after Turkey urged Riyadh to search "top to bottom" for those responsible.

The annual Future Investment Initiative Forum often referred to as ‘Davos in the Desert’ was founded by Salman in 2017 to attract foreign capital and create jobs in Saudi Arabia

However, this year’s gathering was ignored by many key US and European business figures, who refused to travel to Riyadh over the Khashoggi ordeal.

