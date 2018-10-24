PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated star women all-rounder and former captain Sana Mir on her historic rise to the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

Sana who took seven wickets in the just concluded Women’s ODI series between Pakistan and Australia played in Kuala Lumpur, has reached a career high of 663 points which has given her the coveted number one spot in the Bowlers’ Rankings.

Sana is the first Pakistani Women’s player to top the ICC rankings. The 32 year-old has a tally of 136 wickets in 112 ODIs at an impressive average of 25.02 per wicket.

"The PCB management acknowledges the outstanding services of Sana for Women’s cricket in the country and hopes that she continues to perform to the best of her abilities in the upcoming international assignments," a statement by the cricket board said on Wednesday.