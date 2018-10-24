LIVE: PM Imran Khan addressing nation

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation a day after returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.



At the start of the address, PM Imran Khan said, "I have as good news for you that we have got a bit relief as got package from Saudi Arabia that would help us to have a sigh of relief "

Khan said we had limited resources and were at the brink of becoming defaulters. We had two options; either go to IMF or seek help from friendly countries.



"If we had gone to IMF directly, we’d have had to borrow more money and that would have meant stricter conditions which would crush our poor strata of society. But now we are in a better position."



The Premier said PTI government’s highest priority has been to protect the salaried class from economic pressures as much as we can.

"We are in talks with two more friendly nations and hopeful of more good news."



" In 1971, Pakistan was in debt of only Rs.30 billions, that mounted to 6000 billions up to 2008 that hiked to Rs. 30000 billions by two parties-- PMLN and PPP "



Apart from all this, I want to ask the two parties who have been ruling Pakistan for past 10 years that do they have any shame when they unite against us and term us as failures?



Both the parties who have been ruling Pakistan have accumulated Pakistan’s debts from Rs. 6,000 bn to Rs. 30,000 bn. In addition to that, previous government has left Rs. 1,200 bn as circular debt.



"Pakistan is facing the worst volume of Money Laundering, they think that might pressurize us like they did in Musharaf era, I would never do this as this would burden the public even more "



On Tuesday, Pakistan announced Saudi Arabia had agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year and a further loan worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports to help stave off a current account crisis.



Prime Minister Imran Khan said this week Pakistan was seeking help from "friendly nations", which is usually a reference to close allies Saudi Arabia and China, to go with any IMF programme.





