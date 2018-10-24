ECC approves increase in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved increase in power tariff, sources said Wednesday.



The ECC, which met here under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar, approved the hike in power tariff, sources added.

Finance Minister Asad Umar refused to disclose how much increase has been made in the electricity tariff.

However, he said "Power tariff has been hiked below the level of expectations."

Meanwhile, sources said ECC has approved over 10 percent increase in the tariff for the domestic consumers utilizing above 300 units, adding that there is no hike for such consumers below 300 units.



A major relief has been given to the agriculture sector as power tariff has been cut from Rs 10.50 per unit to Rs 5.50 per unit for it.

