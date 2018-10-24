Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

APP
October 24, 2018

Newly elected KP MPAs take oath

PESHAWAR: Two newly-elected members of of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were sworn in as legislators on Wednesday.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered oath to Sardar Khan and Waqar Ahmad Khan who were elected in bye-elections of October 14 from PK-3, Peshawar and PK-7, Swat constituencies respectively.

They later signed the roll call registration of the provincial assembly.

Taking the floor, the newly elected MPA, Waqar Ahmad Khan thanked the workers of ANP and other joint opposition parties for extending support to him in the bye-election and pledged that he would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of the electorates of the constituency.

Similarly, the other newly elected MPA Sardar Khan vowed that he would play the role of an active opposition legislator.

