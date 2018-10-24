Newly elected KP MPAs take oath

PESHAWAR: Two newly-elected members of of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were sworn in as legislators on Wednesday.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered oath to Sardar Khan and Waqar Ahmad Khan who were elected in bye-elections of October 14 from PK-3, Peshawar and PK-7, Swat constituencies respectively.

They later signed the roll call registration of the provincial assembly.

Taking the floor, the newly elected MPA, Waqar Ahmad Khan thanked the workers of ANP and other joint opposition parties for extending support to him in the bye-election and pledged that he would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of the electorates of the constituency.

Similarly, the other newly elected MPA Sardar Khan vowed that he would play the role of an active opposition legislator.