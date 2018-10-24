Turkey won't let Jamal Khashoggi killers escape justice: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president insisted on Wednesday his country would not allow those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s killing to avoid justice.

“We are determined not to allow a cover-up of this murder and to make sure all those responsible - from those who ordered it to those who carried it out - will not be allowed to avoid justice,” Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.



He said some people were uncomfortable with him sharing evidence in a speech on Tuesday about a killing stirring global outrage and straining ties between Riyadh and the West.

But he added: “We will continue to share new evidence transparently with our counterparts to enlighten the dark sides of this murder.”

On Tuesday Erdogan urged Riyadh to search “from top to bottom” to uncover those behind the death of the veteran Saudi journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

CIA Director Gina Haspel, in Turkey to investigate the death of Khashoggi, has sought to hear the purported audio recording of his torture and murder, four sources familiar with her mission told Reuters.