Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli became Wednesday the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.



The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone. He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 1-0, have made just one change from their opening win on Sunday with spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Khaleel Ahmed.

"Looks like a nice and hard wicket. May be it will get slower in the second half," Kohli, who is 81 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in ODIs, said at the toss.

"Because of our bowling combination, we want to put up a score on the board and ask them to chase it down."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said he was not disappointed at bowling first as the tourists have handed left-arm paceman Obed McCoy his international debut.

The 21-year-old McCoy comes in place of Oshane Thomas.

"Seems to be a good track. It should hold up for the 100 overs. Looks drier than the last pitch," said Holder.

"In a run chase, the batters have to be clinical. But up first, the bowlers will have to do the job."

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

Umpires: CK Nandan (IND) and Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)