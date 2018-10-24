Wed October 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

A North Carolina-based waitress just attended World’s most surprising customer this week.

The customer walked in to a North Carolina diner where he only ordered plain water, and then abruptly left with a note "thanks for the delicious water".

On the clearing the table, the waitress Alaina Custer, was even more surprised to find a golden tip— a whopping $10,000 in cash on Saturday.

Custer kept most of the cash while the rest was split up among the other waitresses at the restaurant.

“I’ve seen some really big tips but not $10,000 this was out of the blue, once in a lifetime, it’ll never happen again in my lifetime,” Custer said.

As far as the mysterious diner is concerned, the locals recognized him to be Youtube star Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, who has nearly 9 million subscribers.

Surprisingly, MrBeast has a history of handing over $10,000 as he has earlier given the exact sum to a pizza deliveryman as a tip— whilst another video showed him handing over the mentioned amount to his mother last December.

