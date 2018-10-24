Wed October 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are serving us some major relationship goals as they travel around the world with each other indulging in some serious PDA.

Nick is head over heels in love for his sweetheart Priyanka as rumours are that the 25-year-old singer has gifted a $6.5 million pad in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code 90210.

The luxurious mansion comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool that overlooks the hills and a total area of 4.219 square feet.

The report published in TMZ also states that Nick bought the house before he proposed to Priyanka in July on her birthday.

The couple is reportedly getting married in December this year at Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur. 

