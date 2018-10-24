Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Pakistan

AFP
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi financial deal boosts Pakistani stocks

KARACHI: Pakistani stocks climbed by nearly four percent Wednesday, hours after Saudi Arabia pledged to provide Islamabad with $6 billion in financial assistance to shore up a widening balance of payments crisis.

The benchmark KSE index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 1,462 points or 3.85 percent in intra-day trading to push the index to 39,176 points.

The gains followed a string of losses on the bourse after mixed signals from newly-minted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on plans to address the country’s deteriorating finances.

On Tuesday, Khan struck a 12-month deal for a balance of payments lifeline during a visit to Saudi Arabia, which will deposit $3 billion with Pakistan’s central bank and provide a matching deferred payment facility for oil imports.

"The market has welcomed the Saudi package which has eased off the situation Pakistan was faced with of late," Muzammil Aslam, former chief executive of EFG Hermes Pakistan -- the only foreign brokerage house in the country.

Khan’s government has also entered talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it seeks a potential bailout package to stem its balance of payment and current account deficits.

Tuesday’s relief package will likely lessen the amount of funds the country will need to secure from the IMF, analysts said.

"Pakistan might get a $6-7 billion financial package from the IMF" in the wake of the Saudi deal, said Aslam.

An IMF team is set to arrive in Pakistan in early November to begin negotiations.

Since taking power in August, the former cricketer Khan has sought loans from friendly countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, promised to recover funds stolen by corrupt officials, and embarked on a series of high-profile populist austerity measures.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash

CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash
Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack

Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad

Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water