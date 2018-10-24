Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Four schoolchildren injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Four schoolchildren were injured as a result of firing outside a private school in Quetta's Killi Shabo area on Wednesday.

According to police, armed attackers riding motorcycle sped away after the incident.

The injured students, aged between 9 to 12 years, were shifted to the Civil Hospital.


