Four schoolchildren injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Four schoolchildren were injured as a result of firing outside a private school in Quetta's Killi Shabo area on Wednesday.
According to police, armed attackers riding motorcycle sped away after the incident.
The injured students, aged between 9 to 12 years, were shifted to the Civil Hospital.
