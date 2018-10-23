Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Sports

AFP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Colombo: Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to claim a consolation win in the rain-hit fifth one day international in Colombo on Tuesday.

Chasing a 367 for victory, the tourists were 132-9 in the 27th over when rain stopped play for one final time in the series that England won 3-1.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took four wickets while paceman Dushmantha Chameera claimed three.

The two sides will now play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before moving on to play a three-Test series.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan face Australia with Twenty20 top ranking at stake

Pakistan face Australia with Twenty20 top ranking at stake
Tributes pour in after Sana Mir tops ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Tributes pour in after Sana Mir tops ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6
Virat Kohli doesn’t seem human sometimes - Tamim Iqbal

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem human sometimes - Tamim Iqbal
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?