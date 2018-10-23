Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Colombo: Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to claim a consolation win in the rain-hit fifth one day international in Colombo on Tuesday.



Chasing a 367 for victory, the tourists were 132-9 in the 27th over when rain stopped play for one final time in the series that England won 3-1.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took four wickets while paceman Dushmantha Chameera claimed three.

The two sides will now play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before moving on to play a three-Test series.