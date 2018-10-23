Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Colombo: Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to claim a consolation win in the rain-hit fifth one day international in Colombo on Tuesday.
Chasing a 367 for victory, the tourists were 132-9 in the 27th over when rain stopped play for one final time in the series that England won 3-1.
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took four wickets while paceman Dushmantha Chameera claimed three.
The two sides will now play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before moving on to play a three-Test series.
