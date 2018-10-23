Tue October 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Pakistan desperate for real leadership, not foreign loans, says Bakhtawar Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan after he reportedly voiced his desperation to acquire foreign loans to pay off debts and shore up economy.

“Pakistan is not desperate for foreign loans. We are desperate for real leadership. We are desperate for fair elections,” Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Tuesday in response to PM Khan's comments.

“I’ve never seen such an absurd and pathetic statement from a head of state. Embarrassment is an understatement,” she said.

Separately, PPP MNA Nafisa Shah also reminded the prime minister of his past rhetoric about foreign loans.

“This is the same man who spoke of self-respect for Pakistan & of committing suicide before asking for foreign loans. Our desperate Prime Minister has no qualms in hurting the pride of the nation,” the PPP MNA wrote.



