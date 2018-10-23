Virat Kohli doesn’t seem human sometimes - Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal Tuesday has said the prolific Indian captain Virat Kohli does o’ seem human sometimes.



“I sometimes feel he is not human because of the way he performs, my goodness, the moment he comes out to bat, it looks like he is going to score a hundred every game,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by ‘Khaleej Times’ here.

“The way he looks after himself, the way he works on his game, it’s unbelievable. He is probably the number one in all three formats. He is someone to watch and admire and also learn from. I think he has been fantastic,” he added.

Kohli is the world’s No.1 batsman in both the Test and one-day formats and is just 81 runs short of becoming the fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs.

The record currently stands is in the name of the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to get there, while Kohli has so far played 204 innings.

“…I have seen all the great players that have played the game in the past 12 years. They have their own strong points. But I haven’t seen anyone that has dominated as much as Virat has,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal garnered much appreciation during the Asia Cup last month when he came out to bat against Sri Lanka with a fractured wrist. He said it was a matter of pride for him.

“I thought facing one delivery could have helped Bangladesh get 5-10 extra runs in that game. And we ended up getting 32 runs because of Mushfiqur’s brilliance,” he said.